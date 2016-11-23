CAPE TOWN Nov 23 South Africa has done enough to create growth and avoid a ratings downgrade to junk status, President Jacob Zuma told parliament on Wednesday ahead of country reviews by rating agencies.

"I believe we have indeed done a lot working together to create favourable conditions for economic growth and to stave off any downgrade," Zuma said.

Africa's most industrialised country, which is expected to grow at less than 1 percent in 2016, is racing to avert a sovereign rating downgrade to junk status that will raise borrowing costs and deter investment. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)