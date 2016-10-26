JOHANNESBURG Oct 26 South Africa's Public
Protector, a constitutionally-mandated anti-graft watchdog,
confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation into possible undue
political influence by wealthy friends of President Jacob Zuma
was final.
Zuma filed an affidavit to court on Tuesday seeking
clarification over whether he would be able to question
witnesses himself before the public protector finalised its
report.
"The Public Protector has the President's latest affidavit
and has through the attorneys confirmed that the report was
finalised and signed ... on 14 October 2016," the public
protector's spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi said.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)