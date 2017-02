JOHANNESBURG Oct 18 Gold Fields, the world's No 4 bullion producer, on Thursday said all striking workers at its Beatrix mine in South Africa had reported for duty.

It said 2,800 workers at Beatrix No 4 shaft joined the 6,200 workers at the mine's three other shafts who had reported to work on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)