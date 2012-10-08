JOHANNESBURG Oct 8 Sishen Iron Ore, a unit of Kumba Iron Ore, has declared force majeure on its deliveries in South Africa following illegal strike action, ArcelorMittal South Africa said on Monday.

ArcelorMittal, which relies on Sishen for supplies of the steel-making ingredient, said its Saldanha plant will be negatively affected if the supply stoppage continues for more than one and a half weeks. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)