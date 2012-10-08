UPDATE 1-Henkel reports strong quarter driven by emerging markets
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 8 Sishen Iron Ore, a unit of Kumba Iron Ore, has declared force majeure on its deliveries in South Africa following illegal strike action, ArcelorMittal South Africa said on Monday.
ArcelorMittal, which relies on Sishen for supplies of the steel-making ingredient, said its Saldanha plant will be negatively affected if the supply stoppage continues for more than one and a half weeks. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
MANILA, Feb 23 The Philippines' environment minister on Thursday said that President Rodrigo Duterte had supported her decision to bar mining in watershed areas at a meeting earlier this week.