JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 About 100,000 workers have downed tools for better pay in South Africa since August. In October around 15,000 were sacked and thousands returned to work after threats of dismissal.

Here is a summary of the worst-hit companies:

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM (Amplats)

Strike length: six weeks.

Amplats, which has sacked 12,000 wildcat strikers at its Rustenburg mines, still has workers on strike at its Union And Amandelbult operations, where it employees 20,500.

While the company said it was holding off on further dismissals, it cut its full year production target and capital expenditure plans for a second time on Thursday and said the walkouts had sliced 138,000 ounces off output, worth $217 million at Thursday's price.

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI

Strike length: four weeks.

The world's No. 3 bullion producer said on Wednesday half of its 24,000 strikers had returned to work and it started issuing dismissal notices to those who did not come back.

By Thursday, the company said there were positive signs that those issued with dismissal notices were reporting for duty. It has reported lower-than-expected third-quarter production, as strikes hit output.

GOLD FIELDS

Strike length: four weeks.

After issuing strikers with an ultimatum, the majority of its striking workers returned to two of the three effected operations. It issued dismissal notices to 8,100 strikers, 7,000 of which have since appealed their sacking.

The company said last week that has lost 65,000 ounces of gold production, or 1.2 billion rand ($137.02 million) in revenue and the longer workers stayed away, the greater the risk the company will shut struggling shafts. ($1 = 8.7581 South African rand) (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by David Dolan and Alison Williams)