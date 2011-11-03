(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

Nov 3 Because so many of us are slow to learn, nature is kind in teaching us the same lessons over and over again.

One of those, surely, is that it is hard to get rich in financials, at least as an investor.

As if you needed another example, MF Global MF.N and its vaunted CEO Jon Corzine just obliged by going bankrupt, taken down by large bets on troubled euro zone government bonds.

What's worse - and yes there are worse things than bankruptcy - is that now some $633 million of client funds can't be accounted for, and shockingly, client money is alleged to have been co-mingled with the firm's own funds.

To say there were inadequate controls would be far too gentle - a tire shop should be run better, much less a highly regulated financial institution.

Before you go dismissing MF Global as a cowboy outfit in a dark corner of finance, let me point out a few things.

The firm had roots more than 200 years deep. It was one of only 22 primary dealers for the Federal Reserve, exposing it to higher and additional levels of scrutiny.

Corzine was not only the former CEO of Goldman Sachs, he also served as a U.S. senator and then governor of the state of New Jersey.

MF Global was recently supporting more than $40 billion of assets with only $1.2 billion of equity, meaning that a swing in the value of its assets of just a few percent would leave it technically insolvent. Any trade that a firm puts on under those circumstances is a high-risk trade, by definition.

Any institution with 30 or 40 times leverage lives at the mercy of the markets and the whims of its creditors.

Regardless of the likelihood of the underlying collateral proving good, MF Global, every minute of every day, faced the risk that its funders would lose faith and eventually pull enough cash to render it insolvent. That might possibly be a business you would invest in as a pure speculation, but only if you were ignorant of the history of how shareholders have been treated by it over the past 20 years.

For a recent study, please click here: here

So MF Global gets its jersey retied, and goes up on the wall alongside Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers and Countrywide and on and on.

It's not just a few bad apples - it appears to be a business model. As an investor in global financials you have probably been sitting on a loss in real terms over the past 20 years or so. Instead, you have been instrumental in funding a lot of mis-selling and making a lot of employees quite rich.

WHEN GREED RETURNS

Time and again, shareholders are brought low by risk-blind management, as seems to be the case at MF Global.

That's very likely the natural outcome of the system. Employees have an incentive to take on as much risk as they can get away with, as their upside is unlimited and their downside is finite. This is made worse by the fact that the gains of financials are shared out so inequitably between employees and shareholders.

It has also been demonstrated, time and again, that investors can't count on boards to protect their interest, much less top managers to effectively manage those below.

Here's what comes next: after a suitable period passes without additional failures (no guarantees here!) people will start to pile back into financials. The arguments, broadly, are that the country needs a finance sector and cheap financials are highly leveraged to an eventual economic recovery. There may well be a sharp rally; we've seen them before.

Financial sector shares face enough structural headwinds that it is probably best to be underweight the sector, and to keep that position for an extended period. These are arguments that go beyond the simple but true observation that shareholders do poorly out of financials and have few tools with which to protect themselves.

Regulation will only get tighter and will impose costs and reduce profit centers. Capital levels may well be rising over the whole of the next decade. Finance's share of GDP is likely on a long trip lower.

That means a wave of capital raises and asset disposals at the same time, which will raise the cost of capital and pressure the value of the assets.

Once we have a highly capitalized banking system dealing in simpler products with lower compensation, by all means, pile in, but there is no telling when or if that time will come.

(Editing by Walden Siew)

(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns here)