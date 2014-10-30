(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Oct 30 Everyone wants to be an eagle in
investing and most fail, but the important thing to remember is:
everyone can be a cockroach.
The story of the past 25 years in investing is largely one
of taking an increasingly complex and opportunistic approach,
with much emphasis on illiquid and opaque holdings.
This is best exemplified, among large long-term investors,
by the widespread adaption of the Endowment Model, sometimes
called the Yale Model because it was pioneered there with great
success by David Swensen. Under this model, the traditional debt
and equity mix is eschewed in favor, partly, of higher
concentrations in private equity, hedge funds, commodities and
sometimes land.
Risk management, under this model, is usually down to
quantitative models of expected portfolio characteristics.
This approach, in essence, is too clever for its own good,
argues Bob Maynard, Chief Investment Officer at the $14.7
billion Public Retirement System of Idaho. While risk management
difficulty rises as portfolios and underlying investments become
more complex, a simpler approach can offer better stability.
"The cockroach lives in a highly complex environment with
one of the best long-term success rates of any creature. Yet it
has only one defense mechanism - running in the opposite
direction from a puff of air," Maynard writes in a new paper on
risk management. (here)
"The equivalent for the investment world is, at the core, a
very simple structure founded upon public market diversification
with one basic defense mechanism: see a volatile movement, react
in the opposite direction (i.e. rebalance into it). A simple
structure and strategy, if adhered to, has one of the best
chances of surviving for many decades."
Maynard was writing as a member of the 300 Club, a global
group of investment professionals concerned about the long-term
shift within the industry towards more costly and complex models
and products.
While cockroaches, unlike managers of hedge funds and
private equity, don't build mansions in Greenwich, they do as a
species survive. And what's more, the cockroach approach to
portfolio management does not depend on identifying genius, and
praying that it never fails. Instead a cockroach portfolio, with
a traditional spread across equity and debt and a tenacious
dedication to rebalancing, whatever the weather, can do all
right at low cost. Or rather can do all right in part because of
low costs.
NON-LINEAR
In the good old days, think about early 1990s and before,
risk management for pensions and endowments was relatively
easier, in large part because nearly all holdings were
transparent securities which priced constantly, and,
importantly, independently. That means that when a sell-off
happened, or when a bubble formed, managers could easily and
quickly see what was happening. The response, and this is not
rocket science, is simply to re-balance, to buy or sell that
which has changed in value in order to keep one's proportions on
target.
In contrast, to manage risk when owning timberland or
private equity limited partnerships is far more complex. Not
only are the prices neither independent nor continuous, the
efforts towards controlling these idiosyncratic risks rely
mostly on math and assumptions.
Rather than following a coin flip or linear distribution,
Maynard argues, markets in the short term are highly volatile,
behaving more like seismographic data, including earthquakes,
than a "normal" random distribution of movements.
The good news is this smoothes out over longer periods, but
the bad news for endowments is the tools they have are
ill-suited to the risk-management task at hand.
"During the financial crisis, the different nature of
shorter-term markets turned out to offer only opportunities for
pain, not gain, for the endowment model because it is opaque and
non-transparent, relying instead on quantitative risk-control
systems and models," Maynard writes.
Be it value-at-risk, with its naive coin-tossing
assumptions, or regression analysis, with its reliance on linear
relationships, all of these tools inevitably fail when markets,
as they inevitably do, erupt.
Think of it this way. Managing based on risk-management
tools is like flying an airplane by instruments. But instrument
flying is predicated on the fact that mountains don't move, and
nor do runways. Instrument flying a portfolio, which is what one
is forced to do when it is chock full of complex and opaque (and
expensive) products, is extremely dangerous.
Better then, in investment, to lower the altitude, if that
is what is needed, so that one can fly by eye and react to those
moving mountains of the financial markets.
Cockroaches don't instrument-fly airplanes at 40,000 feet,
but they don't crash them either.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)