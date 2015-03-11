(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 11 The investment gatekeepers who help
control $25 trillion of institutional money have trouble
figuring out who is and who isn't good at money management.
Investment consultants, who play a key role advising pension
funds, charities and endowments, actually choose managers who
end up lagging those whom they pass over, according to a new
study.
"We find no evidence that consultants' recommendations add
value to plan sponsors," write Tim Jenkinson and Howard Jones of
the University of Oxford and Jose Martinez of the University of
Connecticut, whose paper last week won the Commonfund Prize, an
annual award for research into foundation and endowment
management. (here)
Investment consultants help institutional fund trustees, who
are usually not professional money managers, on a variety of
issues, from choosing managers to asset allocation to modeling
assets and liabilities. It is a huge industry, advising $25
trillion, and a highly concentrated one. The top 10 consultants,
including Mercer, Towers Watson and Russell Investments, have
estimated global market share of 82 percent.
The study focused on actively managed U.S. equity funds,
looking at institutional funds of about $3 trillion and surveys
of consultant recommendations over 13 years. The upshot: funds
recommended by consultants return, on average, 1.12 percentage
points less per year on an equally weighted basis than those not
recommended.
On the face of it, that is pretty damning.
It certainly is not what trustees think they are paying for.
In a 2011 survey in Pensions & Investments when plan sponsors
were asked where they thought consultants were adding the most
value, the single largest response, from 27 percent, was "money
manager search/selection."
To be sure, there are a host of "yes, but's" here. U.S.
equity is one of the largest and, presumably, most efficient
markets. It is possible that consultants are better able to add
value in emerging markets or high-yield bonds, for example. It
is also notable that consultants seem to favor larger funds,
perhaps because they can take on large allocations for huge
pension funds or perhaps because they have client service or
investment process offerings not available among smaller funds.
Larger funds have a documented tendency to lag smaller ones in
performance.
'SOFT' FACTORS AND FLOWS
The study did look at why consultants recommend given funds
and found that they were not simply chasing the best
performance. While performance plays a role in selection it is
actually outweighed by 'soft' factors, according to the study,
such as service and investment process. It might possibly be
that those investment process issues mean that chosen funds are
less likely to suffer large meltdowns and are thus to be
preferred. That's possible, but wasn't reflected in the 13 years
of data.
Those other soft factors definitely have a value, as any
client of a private bank will tell you.
One thing is certain: getting chosen by investment
consultants is a huge business issue for fund managers.
Based on the data they examined, the authors calculate that
attracting (or losing) recommendations from one-third of the
investment consultants will drive, on average, an increase (or
decrease) of 10 percent in the size of the investment product in
a year. That 10 percent flow is equal to about $800 million,
which if we assume annual fees and charges of 1 percent, would
mean annual revenue of $8 million.
It is useful to consider why these consultants exist, and
why plan sponsors use them. Partly it is a useful buying in of
expertise in planning and risk management. They also clearly can
act as a liability shield for trustees fearful of being held
accountable by angry stakeholders if their choices prove
disastrous.
But many naive plan sponsors may actually have bought into
the return-chasing mind-set that pervades investment. They may
believe that consultants, generally an impressive lot, actually
can identify the magic dust which separates a Warren Buffett
from an also-ran. This group needs educating, but will find only
limited help on offer from the consultants charged with advising
them.
Data disclosure is not what it should be.
"An obvious policy response by regulators, or a market
response by plan sponsors, is to require full disclosure of
consultants' past recommendations so that such decisions are
better informed and, as a consequence, their assets more
efficiently allocated," the authors write.
Just as it is in fund management, sunlight is needed in the
investment consultant business.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
