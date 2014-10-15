(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Oct 15 What matters isn't so much the proximate
cause of the recent downdraft in stocks, but the underlying
logic.
Ebola, European weakness and some bad data out of the U.S.
have all played their role in sparking a fall of more than 9
percent in the S&P 500 in less than a month. What's truly
remarkable isn't that there was bad news, but that this time the
bad news seems immune to the tonic of central bank promises.
The scene was set with a particularly gloomy IMF and World
Bank meeting last week, at which the chances of a triple-dip
recession in Europe were put at four in 10 and calls were made
for infrastructure investment that few expect to arrive.
But what's really striking was how little impact among risk
assets this statement, by Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer,
made:
"If foreign growth is weaker than anticipated, the
consequences for the U.S. economy could lead the Fed to remove
accommodation more slowly than otherwise," Fischer said in a
speech on Saturday in Washington.
Suddenly bad news, engendering as it does hopes of easier
financial conditions, is somehow no longer good news. It is just
bad news.
Observe that although Fischer spoke plainly that the Fed
might delay raising interest rates and San Francisco Fed
President John Williams followed up this week with mention of
the possibility of QE 4 if need arises, risk assets are
declining to take heart.
Financial markets are responding, of course, but not by
rallying; rather, instead, by pricing in the risk not of rising
prices all round but of low growth and low inflation. Whereas
last week consensus had the Fed beginning to raise rates in
mid-2015, interest rate futures on Wednesday had moved the
betting back to March of 2016. To be sure, this was after some
lousy retail sales data and continued bad data out of Europe.
Still riskier markets, from stocks to peripheral euro zone
government bonds, have continued to sell off, sometimes rapidly,
even with the prospect of more Fed candy.
That shows that markets have a new set of concerns. Since
the Fed can probably be trusted on its indications that it will
react to new weakness with new financial stimulus, the problem
must then be with the power and efficacy of those measures.
MIXED RECORD
None of this is to say that the Fed delaying easing, or even
making noises about asset purchases as a reaction to new
problems abroad and their knock-on effects at home, is wrong.
"The Fed itself has stated that the purpose of QE is to keep
asset prices 'higher than they otherwise would be'," writes
money manager and economist Cullen Roche of Orcam Financial
Group, LLC.
"That can be translated into 'we will create false optimism
about our ability to bolster asset prices'."
That critique is right, but if anything it may be too
narrow.
The Fed has used the tools at its disposal, hoping that
virtually zero rates and asset purchases would act through the
credit channel, making financing easier, and through the
portfolio channel, making us all spend a bit more of our
inflated financial assets.
Given that we face low private and public investment despite
such easy financing conditions, the success of monetary policy
must hinge on the portfolio channel, on asset prices going up
and prompting spending.
Sure that has doubtless worked, if we define 'worked'
narrowly as having something of the intended effect. But while
the impact in financial markets has been undoubted, that in part
is predicated on investors accepting that the measures will work
ultimately in the real economy.
After all, bidding up financial assets makes no sense unless
you expect the underlying economy to produce the cash flows
through those assets to justify the prices. The whole thing is a
confidence game, and while confidence games can produce genuine
results, those depend on, well, confidence.
At the point at which financial markets stop salivating when
the Fed reaches for the dog-biscuit jar, the whole game falls
apart. The central bank hasn't even had a chance to raise rates,
much less cut them.
The other obvious point here is that a failure of faith in
the Fed among investors, not in their inflation-fighting
resolve, but in their asset-levitating abilities, will focus
minds elsewhere.
Surely, any number of dubious speculations have been entered
into during this period. If investors stop being charmed by
rising asset values, and start looking for the cash flows, we
may all be in a bit of trouble.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)