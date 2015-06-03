(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
June 3 Concentrate on savings when you are
young, but worry more about making the right asset allocation as
you get closer to retirement.
That's the finding of a new paper from investment firm
Research Associates looking at 401k retirement plans. (here)
Broadly speaking, there are two principal ways to amass a
capital sum: one is to put money aside, the other to invest it
cleverly. Alas, far more ink, effort and blood is spilled trying
to beat the market than in trying to get people to simply save
early and often.
There are many reasons for this. For one, it is easier to
sell outperformance, which gives the illusion of a tactic which
is self-funding. Much harder to sit down with a client and tell
them that their savings are insufficient for their needs than to
soft soap them with the prospect of effortless and
sacrifice-less gain.
None of this makes asset allocation unimportant, but only
implies that it often gets attention which would better be spent
elsewhere. Indeed, the authors suggest, sometimes the usual
strategy of taking on more risk early and less late can have
unintended and negative consequences.
The study looked at target date funds (TDFs), the default
option in many defined contribution retirement plans. TDFs make
asset allocation choices in an attempt to maximize gains by some
specific date, often the desired retirement date of the saver.
While not all TDF funds are the same, they will tend to hold
more equity during earlier periods, on the theory that the saver
has time to bounce back from market corrections. As the target
date nears, these funds often allocate more to 'safer' assets
like bonds.
But running millions of simulations on different scenarios
indicated a different approach may work better.
"Our quantitative results confirm that contributions matter
more than allocations early in lifecycle investing," said Jason
C. Hsu, Jonathan Treussard, Vivek Viswanathan and Lillian Wu of
Research Associates.
"Asset allocation decisions in the first 20 years of a TDF
scheme have no appreciable impact on the ending account balance.
And it takes unreasonably high allocations to risky asset
classes to make up for low initial contributions."
But in later stages approaching the target date, or
retirement, investment returns, and hence asset allocations, are
the "primary determinant" of final portfolio values, according
to the study.
FEAR AND GREED AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE
Some of this is just common sense. Contribute $5,000 to the
$10,000 401k account of a 27-year-old and, presto, a 50 percent
advance. Put the same $5,000 in two decades later when the
account has grown to $220,000 and you only get a 2.3 percent
gain.
In the same respect a higher market return from that
$450,000 is far more meaningful than a big year when balances
are low early on.
This leads the authors to argue for some unusual tactics.
Besides the importance of preaching saving to young plan
members, they also acknowledge that the usual equity-heavy
allocations in many early-stage TDF plans can backfire.
Earlier studies have shown that investors' contribution
rates are affected by losses, even though a fall in the market
logically implies that the next dollar is a better long-term
investment than the one previous to it. A saver who lives
through a bear market early in her career might shy away from
making contributions. The reverse may also hold true: equity
gains in early years could give savers a false idea of what
their long-term returns will be. That can lead to pension
contribution 'holidays' with terrible long-term consequences.
Catch a few years of 15 percent returns and you will be tempted
to take a vacation, both from contributions and to the beach,
next year.
Therefore it might be a good idea, from a behavioral point
of view, for plans to have a lower equity weighting early on.
The gains from a bull market early on will matter less than a
bull market in a saver's 50s, and the chances of the saver
turning away from the 401k or from riskier assets will be less.
None of this presupposes what the best allocation in the
years nearing retirement might be. Allocations inevitably
involve tradeoffs between hoped-for returns and feared
volatility. In theory return chasing won't be any more
successful for a 55-year-old than it usually is for the young
and feckless.
Still, the older saver should, on balance, spend more time,
money and energy on asset allocation. In the same way, wealth
advisors who can encourage clients to save early, even if they
take fewer risks then and generate less in fees, are providing
the best service.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
