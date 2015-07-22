(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
July 22 Q: What do you call a system in which
everyone bets on something they don't really think is going to
happen?
A: Institutional asset management.
Why do pension fund and endowment sponsors pay so much
attention to past performance by fund managers and to the
recommendations of consultants when neither shows much evidence
of being a useful gauge of the ability to outperform in the
future?
The answer, according to a new study, lies in two familiar
forces which govern so much of human endeavor: irrationality
combined with the desire to cover one's own rear end.
Some $7.6 trillion of assets are controlled by U.S.
institutional funds, a mix of public and private pension and
charity or endowment funds. This money is overseen by plan
sponsors, who manage the funds, choosing managers and
strategies. Plan sponsors, in turn, rely on consultants, who
help them to evaluate and choose fund managers for given
mandates. A total of 94 percent of plan sponsors use
consultants, according to data from Pensions and Investments
Magazine.
One of the great mysteries of this process is that sponsors
appear to lean heavily on past performance, as well as on the
recommendations of consultants, to help them choose fund
managers, despite studies showing that neither strategy works
particularly well.
Howard Jones of the Saïd Business School, University of
Oxford, and Jose Vicente Martinez of the University of
Connecticut delved into the data to try to determine why. Their
new paper looked at 13 years of data from Greenwich Associates
covering about half of all U.S. institutional equities holdings.
Greenwich Associates polls sponsors on a variety of
measures, allowing the authors to work out how plan sponsors
actually expect managers to do in the future.
Sadly expectations don't seem to marry up with reality.
"Neither plan sponsors' expectations, nor past performance,
nor the non-performance factors they evaluate in their asset
managers, reliably predict the performance of those asset
managers," Jones and Martinez write.
"As for flows, we find that these are at best only
marginally a function of plan sponsors' expectations, but they
are driven significantly by past performance and by investment
consultants' recommendations far beyond the effect that these
have on expectations."
CAREER RISK AND IRRATIONALITY
In other words, all of the analysis done by plan sponsors
doesn't predict how managers will do, and even taking
expectations into account they give money to the fund managers
who've done well in the past anyway. As well as those who manage
to get on the good side of consultants.
Earlier research indicates that consultants do help to
determine which funds get money, but find no evidence that these
recommendations add value.
So what on earth is going on? There is, after all, a fair
bit of money at stake, not to mention the retirement of a chunky
proportion of the public.
The authors find a fair bit of irrationality at work, as
sponsors choose based on past performance and soft factors, like
service, despite neither being a good indicator of future
outcomes.
What we also have is a good old-fashioned agency problem, in
that the best interests of the plan sponsors as individuals are
a good deal different than the best interests of the funds for
which they act as agents.
"Plan sponsors chase past performance and consultants'
recommendations because they feel that, as a rationale for
selecting asset managers, these indicators are more defensible
to their superiors, stakeholders and, possibly, the courts than
their own expectations are," the authors write.
Interestingly, past performance is a more important driver
of flows than future expected performance. Perhaps that's
because it is a lot easier to point to a track record when in
front of a judge, or just in an annual review, than say "I
thought they'd outperform."
Plan sponsors window-dress their pension plans, according to
the study, larding them with fund managers with recent strong
track records. This is much like what mutual fund managers do,
buying top-performing stocks just before mandatory reporting
periods.
And remember, we are not talking about mutual fund choices
by amateurs. This is a money-intensive and sophisticated
process, yet one which in the end seems to produce perverse
results for perverse reasons.
"The policy implications of this are sobering," Jones and
Martinez write.
"For, as long as sponsors consider that they will be judged
by others who do believe that past performance and consultants'
recommendations are informative about future performance,
sponsors will behave as if they do so themselves, even if this
is not the case."
Pension savers deserve something better.
