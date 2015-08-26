(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Aug 26 Investors in hedge funds are likely to be
paying for a product more like an index fund than a skill-driven
market beater.
So finds a new study by Mikhail Tupitsyn and Paul Lajbcygier
of Monash University in Australia, who looked at the evidence of
5,580 hedge funds, about half active and half now closed,
between 1994 and 2010.
"The question at the heart of this study is simple: do most
hedge fund managers generate returns through managerial skill?
The answer, according to our work, is no. We show that most
hedge fund managers are passive, not active," they wrote.
"The majority of hedge funds exhibit linear 'alternative
beta' (i.e. buy-and-hold) strategies ... Over the long run, we
can be confident that the risk exposures of the majority of
hedge funds are linear and aligned with the simple 'buy and
hold' exposures of alternative beta portfolios."
Obviously, some defining of terms is in order here.
By passive, the authors aren't suggesting that hedge funds
are stealthily replicating the S&P 500 or some other index and
then trousering fat fees. Rather that they are not fulfilling
the promise of hedge funds as an alternative, instead producing
pedestrian results, which mostly can't be attributed to
exceptional skill.
In this context a linear return would be what you might get
out of the index, or beta as it is sometimes called, while a
non-linear return is something not correlated with the index.
Alternative beta are strategies which attempt to replicate
hedge fund risk/return results at a lower cost.
The authors argue that hedge fund investing is "justifiable"
if two conditions are met: they do stuff average investors could
not, and they generate extra value by so doing.
On those criteria, at least to judge by this study, hedge
funds, well most of them, aren't justifying the cost of
admission.
The study found that just one in five funds produced
non-linear exposure to the wide variety of "factors", or return
drivers, which were analyzed. As the ability to generate a
return that's independent of what is happening in the market is
a measure of skill, this undermines arguments for the value of
hedge funds.
Arbitrage, event-driven, and managed future fund styles
proved the most likely to be generating non-linear risk
exposures, the study showed.
To be sure, this doesn't mean that hedge funds are just
taking a buy-and-hold approach. We simply can't know based on
this study. It is also true that earlier studies have found
conflicting evidence of skill-driven returns among hedge funds.
BETTER OFF PASSIVE?
The question of whether hedge funds are generating returns
that don't have a linear relationship with the underlying market
forces is not the end of the story. Unfortunately, the study
found that the smaller group of hedge funds which are generating
non-linear returns is actually getting beaten by those which
are, more or less, expensive closet index funds.
There was also a marked tendency among those funds which
showed skill to drift towards a more passive profile over time.
Just 15 to 25 percent of those who did show skill stayed that
way, with the remainder moving towards the pack.
Those skilled funds also demonstrated higher risk of large
losses. While the study did not prove this, it seems possible
that hedge funds start out taking considerable and genuinely
non-linear risks in an effort to distinguish themselves and win
clients. That would explain the risk of large losses.
Once money has flowed into the fund, trimming the sails
might seem prudent, even if it isn't what clients think they are
paying for. That results in the drift towards the passive
category. Interesting too that linear, or passive, funds have a
higher chance of staying that way than skilled ones of becoming
passive.
"While in the short term hedge funds may engage in dynamic
trading strategies involving complex securities, over the long
run many of them behave like alternative beta portfolios," the
authors write.
Many industry advocates will doubtless argue that hedge
funds aren't an asset class, and that further, the issue isn't
buying a typical one but one that actually does outperform.
Those arguments are true, but don't change the implications
of the findings.
The odds of finding a good hedge fund which stays that way
look stacked against the investor.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)