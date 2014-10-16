BRIEF-Anchor Capital announces extension of time to complete deal with Mark One Lifestyle
* Anchor Capital Corporation announces extension of time to complete qualifying transaction and update to proposed qualifying transaction
Oct 16 Safti Groupe SA :
* Transfers to Alternext Paris and launches capital increase of 2.6 million euros
* Says 1,140,000 new shares to be traded at 10.80 euros per share
* Transfers to Alternext Paris and launches capital increase of 2.6 million euros

* Says 1,140,000 new shares to be traded at 10.80 euros per share

* Maintains target of multiplying revenue by four with operating margin of 12 pct by 2017
March 15 Prosegur Cash : * Sets IPO price at 2 euros per share
* Take up of settlement offer at more than 50 percent of targeted shares at present