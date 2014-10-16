Oct 16 Safti Groupe SA :

* Transfers to Alternext Paris and launches capital increase of 2.6 million euros

* Says 1,140,000 new shares to be traded at 10.80 euros per share

* Maintains target of multiplying revenue by four with operating margin of 12 pct by 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1wbAAOw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)