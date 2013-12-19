By James Saft

Dec 19 As is so often true in investments, in the case of "smart beta" it turns out that if it sounds like an oxymoron, it probably is.

Beta - the opposite of alpha, otherwise known as beating the market through skill - is the return you get from market exposure. In other words, if you buy an index fund you get beta. Pay up for an active fund and you are betting on receiving alpha in return.

Smart beta is a strategy which tries to improve on index tracking returns by adjusting away from the typical cap-weighted style, in which a given fund will hold shares or securities in proportion to market capitalization.

Smart beta has been described as being "at the intersection of passive and active management" which in its own way is a bit like being at the intersection of pregnant and not pregnant. You are either are, or are doing, one or the other, so best to be up-front about it.

James Montier, of fund managers GMO, thinks the name smart beta amounts to really nothing more than a bit of smart marketing.

"Of course, investment managers have worked out that turning up at someone's door and saying, 'I've got this brilliant idea about how to beat the cap-weighted benchmark. I'm going to invest in value stocks and small-cap stocks!' would get them laughed out of town," he writes in a note to clients. (here)

"But make no mistake about it: that is exactly what just about every smart beta strategy is doing."

And indeed the marketing has been pretty successful, with net inflows over three years of more than $80 billion, according to State Street Global Advisors.

Citing research by Rob Arnott and colleagues from Research Affiliates, Montier notes that most of the strategies associated with smart beta produce portfolios which do tilt towards value stocks and small-cap stocks. And indeed, when you adjust for those biases, they show no statistically significant outperformance. ()

So what is the issue with this particular investment oxymoron? Making an investment which is biased towards value or small-cap stocks is fine, so far as you understand what you are doing, what it will cost and what the risks are.

RISK IS SUCH AN UGLY WORD

First off, costs. While costs of smart beta strategies have dropped in recent years as new entrants made the market more competitive, the sector still benefits from a halo effect from index investing. Index investing is dirt cheap while smart beta, in contrast, adds some fertilizer to that dirt. Less than a hedge fund, certainly, but more than an index fund.

The second issue is the price you will pay, not for asset management, but for the assets you will end up owning as a consequence of your strategy decisions. You will end up with an enhanced exposure to small-capitalization and value stocks, both of which are very highly valued by the market right now compared to historical norms.

Take U.S. value stocks as expressed by the S&P 500/Barra Value index. They are now trading on a 16.8 price/earnings ratio, as against a 1960-1999 average of 11.2. Investment returns run in waves, but those waves change direction from time to time, lifting different boats in different eras.

Perhaps those high valuations will continue, maybe even expand, but that exposure implies considerable risk. Most of the back-testing for smart beta strategies only goes back 15 years or so, far less than for indexing, and thus less to be relied upon.

That is perhaps my biggest worry about smart beta - that it is getting a bit of a free ride off of the good name of passive investment, but may be unable over the long term to deliver what it promises.

That's essentially self-deception. In my experience where you find self-deception and investors in the same room you will also find investment managers. What you usually don't get is sustained outperformance over time, taking into account costs.

Maybe someone out there is adding genuine value with smart beta, and will be able to continue to in the future but I wouldn't bet on it.

No matter what you do, don't let anyone tell you it is smart beta. It just can't be. (At the time of publication, Reuters columnist James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund.