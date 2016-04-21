UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 British travel and insurance company Saga Plc's largest shareholder, Acromas Bid Co Ltd, is selling its entire stake in the company, the bookrunner on the deal said.
Acromas, which owns about 31.5 percent of Saga, was set up in 2007 to acquire Saga and AA Plc.
Acromas is owned by funds managed by Charterhouse Capital Partners, CVC Capital Partners and Permira, the private equity firms that listed Saga on the London Stock Exchange last year. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources