LONDON May 23 Saga, the UK
insurance and holidays firm for the over-50s, has priced its
London share listing at the bottom of its original range, the
company said on Friday, valuing the company at 2.1 billion
pounds ($3.5 billion).
Saga's offer will be priced at 185 pence a share and will
raise gross proceeds of 550 million pounds ($927 million) in new
capital. Half of the new shares have been allocated to retail
investors and half to institutions.
Conditional dealings will start on the London Stock Exchange
at 0700 GMT.
($1=0.5931 British Pounds)
