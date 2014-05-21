UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects lower end of price range)
LONDON May 21 UK holidays-to-insurance company Saga said on Wednesday that it had narrowed the price range of its London listing to 185-205 pence a share ($3.12-$3.45), the lower end of the original range, and had closed its retail offering following exceptional demand.
The new guidance gives the company an equity value of 2.03-2.19 billion pounds, a source familiar with the matter said. On Tuesday sources told Reuters that the books were covered for its sale of 550 million pounds of new shares by both institutional and retail investors, although the allocation to each has yet to be decided.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources