LONDON May 22 UK over-50s insurance firm Saga has priced its London listing at 185 pence ($3.12) a share, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, the bottom of its original price range.

A source told Reuters yesterday that a price of 185 pence would give Saga an equity value of 2.03 billion pounds. The company is owned by private equity firms Permira, Charterhouse and CVC.

($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison and Alex Smith)