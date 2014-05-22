Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON May 22 UK over-50s insurance firm Saga has priced its London listing at the bottom of its original range, two sources familiar with the matter said, the latest sign of weakness in an increasingly choppy listings market.
Saga's shares will be priced at 185 pence ($3.12) each, the sources said on Thursday, the bottom of a range that originally went up to 245 pence.
A source told Reuters on Wednesday that a price of 185 pence would give Saga an equity value of 2.03 billion pounds ($3.43 billion).
Saga, which is owned by private equity firms Permira , Charterhouse and CVC, is selling 550 million pounds of new shares in its initial public offering (IPO).
There is a 15 percent greenshoe for secondary shares, allowing shareholders to sell down their stakes if demand proves sufficient, the two sources said.
The company has grown from a travel company in the seaside town of Folkestone to a pan-service giant offering everything from a dating service to dieting tips to its base of 2.1 million customers.
Saga was not immediately available for comment.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.