UK holiday-to-insurance firm Saga has covered the books for the 550 million pounds ($926.67 million) of new shares it is issuing in its London initial public offering, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The company is expected to be valued at 2-2.5 billion pounds following its flotation, after setting its price range at 185-245 pence a share. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Pravin Char)