March 30 Saga Plc

* Says has signed a quota share arrangement to cover 75 pct of risk of motor policies of its in-house underwriter, AICL, from Feb. 1, 2016.

* Says sole reinsurer agreement is with NewRe, a subsidiary of Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurance group. Initial arrangement is for three years, with option to extend deal on same terms for a further three years.