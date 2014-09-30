Sept 30 Saga Plc, a British travel and
insurance company that focuses on customers over 50, said
first-half profit rose 14.9 percent as its travel insurance and
private medical insurance units performed strongly.
The company also named Bovis Homes Group Financial
Director Jonathan Hill its new chief financial officer
designate, saying its CFO of 14 years, Stuart Howard, would
retire at the end of 2015.
Saga, which was listed on the London Stock Exchange in May
by its private equity owners Permira, Charterhouse
and CVC, said it would meet full-year market
expectations.
Pretax profit rose to 106.5 million pounds ($173.24 million)
on a like-for-like basis in the six months ended July, from 92.7
million pounds a year earlier.
(1 US dollar = 0.6147 British pound)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)