May 8 Saga Group Ltd IPO-SAGA.L -

* Total size of offer is expected to deliver a free float of between 25 pct and 50 pct of issued share capital

* Proceeds from primary offering of approximately £550 million will be used to reduce net debt of company to approximately £700 million

* Expected offer price range is set at 185 pence to 245 pence per share, implying a market capitalisation on admission of between £2 billion and £2.5 billion

* Shares representing up to 15 pct of offer are also being made available by selling shareholder pursuant to over-allotment arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: