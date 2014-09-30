Sept 30 Saga Plc :

* H1 group profit before tax on a like-for-like basis up 14.9 percent to 106.5 million pounds (2013: 92.7 million pounds).

* H1 profit before tax, after IPO expenses and one-off cost of new debt, of 32.8 million pounds (2013: 92.1 million pounds)

* Strong cash generation leading to a reduction in net debt ratio from 3.1 at initial public offering to 2.5 as at end H1