UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Over-50s holidays-to-insurance group Saga Group Ltd IPO-SAGA.L said it expects its initial public offering of shares to be priced at between 185 pence and 245 pence each, implying a market capitalisation of up to 2.5 billion pounds ($4.24 billion).
Saga, which has grown from its origins as a travel company in the seaside town of Folkestone to a major insurance player, said last week that it planned to raise a net 550 million pounds from the IPO to pay down debt. ($1 = 0.5894 British pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources