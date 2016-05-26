May 26 Sagami Co Ltd :

* Says its parent company, UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd , will merge with FamilyMart Co Ltd

* Says FamilyMart will become the top shareholder of the company, with 56.1 percent voting rights (21,994 voting rights), up from 0 percent, as a result of the merger

* Says UNY Group Holdings will hold no voting rights in the company, down from 56.1 percent voting rights (21,994 voting rights)

* Says effective date Sep. 1

