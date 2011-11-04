* Trilantic had been other possible bidder
* Price had been seen at 100 to 150 mln euros
* Latest in series of Sara Lee unit sales
(Adds background, details)
By Julien Ponthus and Martinne Geller
PARIS/NEW YORK, Nov 4 Franco-Canadian private
equity firm Sagard has emerged as the final bidder for Sara
Lee's French refrigerated dough unit, sources familiar
with the situation said on Friday.
Sara Lee is selling the unit, called Eurodough, as part of a
broader effort to divest its international bakery units. They
include its fresh bakery business in Spain and Portugal,
acquired by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo last month.
One of the sources said Sara Lee and Sagard hoped to come to
an agreement on Friday or within 48 hours. The head of the unit
was not available for comment. An executive at Sagard also could
not be reached. Sara Lee declined comment.
The agreed price could not be ascertained but sources told
Reuters last week that it was likely to sell for between 100
million euros ($137.6 million) and 150 million, with some
suggesting the lower end of that range was more likely.
Trilantic Capital Partners had also bid for the unit, which
is best known for refrigerated dough, sold under the Croustipate
brand, that can be used to make pizza, croissants and cakes.
The deal would be one of very few private equity
transactions to be completed in Europe lately as leveraged loan
and high-yield bond markets remain weak.
Sara Lee, based in a suburb of Chicago, is planning to split
into two companies -- one focused on North American meat brands
including Jimmy Dean sausages and Ball Park frankfurters, and
one focused on international coffee and teas, with brands such
as Douwe Egberts and Pickwick.
The U.S. food maker on Thursday reported slightly
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, but cut its full-year
sales forecast due partly to unfavorable currency exchange
rates.
Sagard, run from Paris, is controlled by Montreal's
Desmarais family, which controls a financial and communications
empire including mutual fund and insurance companies Power
Financial Corp and Power Corp.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
