NEW YORK/PARIS Nov 3 Franco-Canadian private equity firm Sagard has emerged as the final bidder for Sara Lee's French refrigerated dough unit, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Sara Lee is selling the unit as part of a broader effort to divest its international bakery units. They include its fresh bakery business in Spain and Portugal, acquired by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo last month.

One of the sources said Sara Lee and Sagard hoped to come to an agreement on Friday or within 48 hours. The CEO of the unit, called Eurodough was not available for comment. An executive at Sagard also could not be reached. Sara Lee declined comment. (Reporting By Christian Plumb, Martinne Geller and Julien Ponthus)