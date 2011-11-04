NEW YORK/PARIS Nov 3 Franco-Canadian private
equity firm Sagard has emerged as the final bidder for Sara
Lee's French refrigerated dough unit, sources familiar
with the situation said on Friday.
Sara Lee is selling the unit as part of a broader effort to
divest its international bakery units. They include its fresh
bakery business in Spain and Portugal, acquired by Mexico's
Grupo Bimbo last month.
One of the sources said Sara Lee and Sagard hoped to come to
an agreement on Friday or within 48 hours. The CEO of the unit,
called Eurodough was not available for comment. An executive at
Sagard also could not be reached. Sara Lee declined comment.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb, Martinne Geller and Julien
Ponthus)