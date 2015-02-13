BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
Feb 13 Sagax, 2014:
* Sagax ab 2014 rental income 1,093 million sek (919)
* Sagax ab proposes dividend of 0.80 crowns/share, 2.00 crowns/preferential share
* Says sees profit from property management for 2015 of 810 mln SEK
* Profit from property management 703 million SEK (521)
PRINCETON, N.J./WASHINGTON, April 4 The Federal Reserve's top regulator, who steps down on Wednesday after a career defending tough restrictions on big banks, used his last speech as a U.S. central banker to concede on Tuesday that some of the rules adopted following the financial crisis have proven too complicated and should be adjusted.
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion