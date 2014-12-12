Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
Dec 12 Sagax Ab
* Sagax invests SEK 265 mln in Helsinki
* Sagax has acquired three properties in Helsinki for an aggregate acquisition cost of SEK 265 million.
* In a private placement Sagax has issued 2.5 million preference shares at a subscription price of SEK 35.00 per share
* The total issuance amounts to SEK 87.5 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.