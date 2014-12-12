Dec 12 Sagax Ab

* Sagax invests SEK 265 mln in Helsinki

* Sagax has acquired three properties in Helsinki for an aggregate acquisition cost of SEK 265 million.

* In a private placement Sagax has issued 2.5 million preference shares at a subscription price of SEK 35.00 per share

* The total issuance amounts to SEK 87.5 million