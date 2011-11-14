* Says will defend itself over A$130 mln Archer Capital
claim
(Adds details)
LONDON Nov 14 Sage Group is
facing a A$130 million ($133 million) claim from Archer Capital
after the British software firm walked away from the
potential acquisition of its Australian peer MYOB in August.
Sage had entered into exclusive talks to buy MYOB from
buyout groups Archer Capital and HarbourVest Partners after it
outbid private-equity rivals, but the deal was derailed by
market turmoil, according to people familiar with the matter.
MYOB, short for 'Mind Your Own Business', was eventually
sold to Bain Capital for about $1.3 billion, some $100 million
less than Sage had offered, sources said.
"Sage strongly rejects the claim, which it understands to be
in the region of A$130m, and will defend itself vigorously," the
company said on Monday.
($1 = 0.975 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Lorraine Turner)