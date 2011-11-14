* Says will defend itself over A$130 mln Archer Capital claim (Adds details)

LONDON Nov 14 Sage Group is facing a A$130 million ($133 million) claim from Archer Capital after the British software firm walked away from the potential acquisition of its Australian peer MYOB in August.

Sage had entered into exclusive talks to buy MYOB from buyout groups Archer Capital and HarbourVest Partners after it outbid private-equity rivals, but the deal was derailed by market turmoil, according to people familiar with the matter.

MYOB, short for 'Mind Your Own Business', was eventually sold to Bain Capital for about $1.3 billion, some $100 million less than Sage had offered, sources said.

"Sage strongly rejects the claim, which it understands to be in the region of A$130m, and will defend itself vigorously," the company said on Monday.

