Jan 22 The Sage Group PLC : * Trading across all Regions remains in-line with expectations. * Mainland Europe, the improved performance in the second half of 2013 was

maintained in the first quarter of 2014 * UK & Ireland delivered a good performance * The americas maintained the strong performance reported in 2013 * Net debt at 31 December 2013 was £381.8M (£384.3M as at 30 September 2013). * Source text