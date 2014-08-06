LONDON Aug 6 Sage Group has appointed Stephen Kelly, a former boss of Micro Focus Intl, to replace Guy Berruyer as chief executive of the business software provider.

Kelly will take over on Nov. 5, the British company said on Wednesday, when Burruyer, who had already announced his plan to step down, will resign as a director.

