UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Jan 28 The Sage Group Plc
* Q1 group organic revenue increased by 5.3%
* Business remains on course to achieve targets of 6% organic revenue growth and 28% operating margin in 2015
* Areas of weakness continue to be payments in north america and europe enterprise, particularly in france
* Organic recurring revenue grew by 7.0% for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.