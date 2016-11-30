REFILE-British insurer Admiral says Chairman Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
LONDON Nov 30 Software company Sage met forecasts with a 9 percent rise in full-year operating profit to 427 million pounds ($532 million), helped by a rise in subscription sales of its programmes that help small enterprises manage their businesses.
The British company said on Wednesday it expected to grow organic revenue by the same 6 percent this year as it achieved in the year to end-September, and to again achieve an operating margin of at least 27 percent.
($1 = 0.8021 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.