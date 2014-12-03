LONDON Dec 3 Computer software firm Sage
said it was on track to accelerate growth in 2015 after
it posted a 5 percent rise in revenue and 8 percent rise in
earnings on Wednesday in the first set of results presented by
new Chief Executive Stephen Kelly.
Sage, whose software is used by more than 6 million small
businesses, reported organic revenue of 1.31 billion pounds
($2.05 billion) and earnings per share of 22.69 pence for the
year to end-Sept, both slightly ahead of market expectations.
Kelly, a former executive of Micro Focus Intl who
most recently led a government efficiency drive, said the
results were a milestone towards the target of growing revenue
by 6 percent with a 28 percent operating profit margin in its
current financial year.
($1 = 0.6393 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)