* Says "satisfactory" trading since Oct 1
* Says environment challenging for SMEs
LONDON Jan 24 British accountancy
software maker Sage said it was watching the economic
situation in Europe and the impact a downturn would have on its
small and medium customers, although it said trading was still
on track.
The company, which sells software to more than 6 million
businesses, said trading since the start of its financial year
on Oct.1 2011 was "satisfactory" and in line with its
expectations.
Chief Executive Guy Berruyer said on Tuesday that the
macro-economic environment remained challenging for Sage's
customers, but it was able to cope with the ups and downs of the
economic cycle.
"We are confident that the business priorities, on which we
are focused to drive growth, will bear fruit as the year
progresses but we remain watchful of the European environment in
particular," he said.
The group said it had received 200 million pounds ($312
million) from the disposal of Sage Software Healthcare to Vista
Equity Partners, and it had net cash of 149.8 million pounds at
Dec. 31 against debt of 24.9 million at Sept. 30.
($1 = 0.6412 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)