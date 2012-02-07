(Adds details)

LONDON Feb 7 British accountancy software group Sage has bought Ireland's Integral Computers, a Dublin-based payment processing provider, for up to 20 million euros (16.7 million pounds) in cash.

Newcastle, North-East England-based Sage said the deal would expand its payment processing business into point-of-sale transactions.

Integral, which was founded in 1989, provides services to small and medium-sized retailers, and its platform handled over 100 million transactions in the last 12 months, Sage said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)