* UK group pays 125 mln stg for 75 pct stake

* Deal gives leading position in fast-growing market

* Folhamatic revenues up 13 pct last year

* Sage shares up 2.5 pct (Adds analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, June 20 Britain's Sage Group entered the fast-growing and relatively undeveloped Brazilian software market on Wednesday by buying Folhamatic Group, a provider of accounting, tax, payroll and regulatory software to small businesses.

The company expects to pay 125 million pounds ($196 million) for 75 percent of Folhamatic. The rest of the equity will be retained by Folhamatic founder and chief executive Mauricio Frizzarin, who will continue to run the business, Sage said.

Sage software is used by more than six million small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and it aims to tap in to the 90 percent of Brazil's SMEs that do not yet use any business software.

"(The deal) provides us with a market-leading position in the large and rapidly growing Brazilian market," chief executive Guy Berruyer said.

The company added that the acquisition would immediately boost earnings per share. The deal values Folhamatic, which increased revenues 13 percent to 42.4 million pounds last year, at 13.4 times forecast 2012 earnings, Sage said.

Shares in Sage were up 2.5 percent at 260 pence by 0833 GMT on Wednesday, having fallen 9 percent since it reported last month that first-half revenue growth had slowed to 2 percent.

Milan Radia, an analyst at Jefferies, said it made sense for Sage to increase its presence in fast-growing regions, adding that it was paying a "fair price" for an asset with some unique qualities in the market.

Numis, meanwhile, moved Sage shares to "add" from "hold", with an unchanged target price of 300 pence. ($1 = 0.6364 British pounds) (Editing by Sarah Young and David Goodman)