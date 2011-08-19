PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
LONDON Aug 19 Software group Sage has failed to agree a deal for Australian peer MYOB, handing the advantage to private equity group Bain Capital, sources familiar with the matter said.
Sage's bid stumbled on the need for shareholder approval following falls in its share price this week, the sources said.
Bain Capital, one of the private equity suitors bidding on the business, is now in talks to secure a deal for WYOB, owned by Australian buyouts group Archer Capital and HarbourVest Partners.
Sage was not immediately available for comment. Bain declined to comment. (Reporting by Simon Meads; additional reporting by Paul Sandle)
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The Center for Auto Safety and five other groups filed a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday for allowing used cars to be advertised as "certified" or safe despite being the target of an outstanding safety recall.
