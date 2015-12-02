LONDON Dec 2 Sage Group, the British provider of software for small businesses, achieved its target of growing revenue by 6 percent in the 12 months to end-Sept, and said it would equal or better the performance in its new financial year.

The company reported full-year organic revenue of 1.36 billion pounds ($2.05 billion) and operating profit of 383 million pounds on Wednesday after it improved its profit margin by 70 basis points to 28.2 percent, in line with its guidance. ($1 = 0.6637 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)