LONDON Dec 5 The Sage Group PLC :
* Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC FY underlying EPS
from continuing
operations fell 2 percent to 19.86 pence
* Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC final dividend 6.67
pence per share
* Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC FY underlying EPS
19.86 pence
* Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC FY revenue from
continuing operations
rose 3 percent to 1.34 billion STG
* Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC total dividend up 4
percent to 10.15
pence per share
* Pre-tax profit £356.3M, +4%
* Remain confident we will continue to deliver on our strategic
and financial
goals