LONDON Dec 5 The Sage Group PLC : * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC FY underlying EPS from continuing

operations fell 2 percent to 19.86 pence * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC final dividend 6.67 pence per share * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC FY underlying EPS 19.86 pence * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC FY revenue from continuing operations

rose 3 percent to 1.34 billion STG * Auto alert - The Sage Group PLC total dividend up 4 percent to 10.15

pence per share * Pre-tax profit £356.3M, +4% * Remain confident we will continue to deliver on our strategic and financial

goals