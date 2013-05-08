* H1 pretax up 6pct at 184.9 mln stg vs f'cast 180 mln
* Underlying rev up 3 pct at 626.3 mln
* To pay 200 mln stg special div, or about 17p/shr
* Also to pay interim 3.69p/shr
LONDON, May 8 British software company Sage
posted a 6 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax
profit, meeting market expectations, as more of its small
business customers subscribed to its accountancy packages.
The company, which provides software to more than 6 million
small businesses, posted underlying pretax profit of 184.9
million pounds ($286 million) for the six months to end-March.
Underlying revenue rose 3 percent to 626.3 million pounds.
Sages said recurring revenue, such as for support contracts
and software delivered as a service, rose 6 percent, offsetting
a 3 percent fall in sales of off-the-shelf software packages.
It said subscriptions for Sage One, its entry-level software
for start-up and small businesses available as an Internet
"cloud" service, had reached 11,500, a four-fold increase in the
last 12 months.
The Newcastle, northeast England-based company continued to
return cash to shareholders, with a 200 million pound special
dividend, equivalent to about 17 pence a share, on top of the
interim payout of 3.69p a share.
Separately on Wednesday, Finance Director Paul Harrison, who
lost out to Guy Berruyer for the chief executive's role in 2010,
said he was leaving to become finance director at
California-based software company WANdisco.
Analysts had expected Sage's adjusted pretax profit to come
in at about 180 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll.