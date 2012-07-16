* Says Europe flat in third quarter
* Says overall trading "broadly in line"
* Shares down 2.7 pct
(Adds reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, July 16 British software company Sage
Group Plc said trading conditions in mainland Europe had
toughened since April, resulting in no sign of the improvement
in growth it had expected in the region.
The company, whose accounting and business management
software is used by more than 6 million companies worldwide,
said, however, that better trading in North America
quarter-on-quarter and good growth in Britain and Ireland were
helping keep it broadly on track.
Chief Executive Guy Berruyer said on Monday the group
remained cautious on the outlook for Europe and watchful of the
region's economic climate, although the strong fundamentals of
the business remained intact.
Sage said it was seeing stronger growth in South Africa and
Australia, and noted the group entered the Brazilian market last
month by buying a controlling interest in Folhamatic, a leader
in the relatively underdeveloped small business software market
in the country.
The deal was welcomed by investors and the shares have risen
12 percent since it was announced.
The focus shifted back to its established European markets
on Monday, however, and the shares dipped 2.7 percent on its
cautious outlook.
Analysts at brokerage Numis cut their forecasts, which were
already very slightly below consensus, by between 1 and 2
percent and moved their rating on the stock to "hold" from
"add".
"Mainland Europe is becoming incrementally more difficult
for Sage," Numis said. It reduced its earnings per share
forecast for this year to 19.4 pence from 19.7 pence, against a
consensus of 20 pence.
(Editing by James Davey)