Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Says to launch the injection by early 2012
* Says injection will be available in single-dose vial sizes, bulk packaging
Sept 30 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc said U.S. health regulators gave marketing approval for its injection used to treat bacterial infections.
The company, which went public in April, said the Clindamycin injection, USP, will be available in three single-dose vial sizes and in pharmacy bulk packaging.
Sagent, which primarily focuses on developing generic injectable pharmaceuticals, said it expects to launch the injection in early 2012.
Clindamycin, used for the treatment of serious infections caused by bacteria, is the 12th product approved under the joint venture between Sagent and India's Strides Arcolab Ltd .
Strides is responsible for developing and supplying injectable products that Sagent will market in the United States.
Shares of Schaumburg, Illinois-based Sagent closed about 2 percent down at $20.24 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.