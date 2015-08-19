BRIEF-Focus Graphite increases private placement offering to $2.5 mln to $1.5 mln
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
Aug 19 Sage Private Wealth Group, an independent firm affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, said on Wednesday it hired two advisers from Northern Trust Securities Inc for its Chicago office.
Wealth adviser Eric Kaehr and investment manager Paul Rashid managed $250 million in client assets at Northern Trust and had almost $2 million in annual fees and commissions.
Sage offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, the independent broker-dealer channel of Raymond James Financial Inc. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
March 23 The decision by a handful of high-profile consumer brands to pull advertising from Google’s YouTube over offensive content could threaten the site’s long-term strategy of stealing ad dollars from television, analysts and ad industry professionals said Thursday.