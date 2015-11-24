DUBAI Nov 24 Abraaj Group, International Finance Corp (IFC) and the IFC African Latin American and Caribbean Fund (IFC ALC Fund) will sell their 37.5 percent stake in Moroccan insurer Saham Finances, Abraaj said in a statement on Tuesday.

Abraaj and its partners will sell 30 percent of Saham to Sanlam Group and 7.5 percent to Saham Group, it said. The sale is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in early 2016, it said. (Reporting By David French; Writing by Angus McDowall)