NOUAKCHOTT Jan 20 Veteran jihadist Mokhtar
Belmokhtar has claimed responsibility in the name of al Qaeda
for the mass hostage-taking in Algeria and called on France to
halt air strikes in Mali, Mauritanian news website Sahara Media
said on Sunday, citing a video.
"We in al Qaeda announce this blessed operation," Belmokhtar
said in the video, according to Sahara Media. "We are ready to
negotiate with the West and the Algerian government provided
they stop their bombing of Mali's Muslims."
Sahara Media did not display the video itself on its site
and it was not immediately possible to verify the information.
(Reporting by Laurent Prier; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing
by Alison Williams)