BRENT CRUDE FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, FALL BY $1 PER BARREL TO SESSION LOW OF $51.14 PER BARREL
ALGIERS Jan 18 A U.S. plane landed on Friday at an airport near a desert gas plant in Algeria where Islamist gunmen took hundreds of hostages, to evacuate Americans caught up in the crisis, a local source told Reuters.
He said the plane had landed at In Amenas airport, about 50 km (30 miles) from the plant, which was stormed by Algerian forces on Thursday. Some hostages were still being held inside on Friday morning.
The United States has said it believes Americans were among 41 foreigners the gunmen said they captured on Wednesday but has not given any more details.
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO SESSION LOW OF $51.25 PER BARREL, THE LOWEST SINCE NOV. 30
AMSTERDAM, March 10 A boyish 30-year-old who looks like Justin Trudeau and sounds like Barack Obama has emerged as a potential kingmaker in Dutch politics, riding a rare message of tolerance ahead of an election dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric.