VIENNA Jan 18 An Austrian man who was trapped when Islamist militants took dozens of gas workers hostage in Algeria has been freed, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger "has been informed by the Algerian foreign minister that the Austrian who was in this situation is safe and sound", a ministry spokesman said. "We have no further details as to how he got out." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)